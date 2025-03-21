Rachel Zegler parents react to controversial ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler just brought back the iconic Disney princess, Snow White, to life.

Despite the backlash the actress’s casting or the film’s release faced, the 23-year-old’s parents have put forward their point of view.

Snow White, slated for a March 21 release, was discussed by Zegler on Good Morning America as she recalled growing up in a house of Disney fans, which included her parents, Gina and Craig Zegler.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star stated, "I'm a product of two really amazing Disney fans whose wedding song was A Whole New World from Aladdin."

She mentioned that now, playing the titular Disney princess has been both "a homecoming to my inner childhood" for her and "so special" for her parents.

Zegler also revealed that her parents would be supporting her by going to watch Snow White for the first time in theaters on March 21 and that she was "just really excited to share it" with them and that she was "honored" to receive the role from Disney.

"[Snow White is] the first Disney princess that Disney ever created in the 1937 film. To get to bring her to life in such a unique way and such a special way, it's just a beautiful opportunity," Rachel Zegler further mentioned of playing Snow White.