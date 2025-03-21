Meghan Markle tries hard to conceal her ‘inadequacy'

Meghan Markle is putting on a face mask to protect herself, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has often been spotted penning handwritten letters with her calligraphic writing style, is accused of faking her personality.

Speaking on behalf of Oddspedia, Ms Tracey Trussell explained: "The clockwork regularity of Meghan’s calligraphic style is unnatural and contrived. It’s a manufactured persona style, which takes a large amount of time and self-discipline to produce. So, she’s all about producing a polished performance.

"And when someone hides behind a carefully constructed mask, it means that we’ll never really know what’s going on underneath. However, we do know that this laboured penmanship conceals underlying feelings of inadequacy and reveals a perfectionist streak and strong desire to get things right,” she noted.