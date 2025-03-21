King Charles soft diplomacy is ‘being discussed at higher levels'

King Charles’ role as a peacemaker could make great progress with the US, says an expert.



His Majesty, who has invited Donald Trump for a second state visit to the UK, is helping Britain forge close relationships with America.

According to the Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, His Majesty is playing a vital role in world peace.

He said: "This is being discussed at the highest levels. It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain's close relationship with the US.

"Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this.

"Associate membership could, hopefully, be followed by full membership, making the Commonwealth even more important as a global organisation."

The source added: "The Commonwealth is also a great forum for resolving differences between nations, and the King has shown that he is a natural peacemaker."