Blake Lively files new motion against Justin Baldoni's $400m lawsuit

Blake Lively has filed for dismissal of Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress came forward with the motion on Thursday, claiming that the It Ends With Us director is only avenging her for accusing him of sexual harassment retaliation.

Lively’s attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson rubbished the $400 million lawsuit as an effort to silence their client and an abuse of the legal system.

"This lawsuit is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court," they said in a statement, per People Magazine.

Lively's team justified their request for dismissal by citing California Civil Code Section 47.1, a newly reenacted law that prohibits retaliatory lawsuits against a person reporting sexual misconduct or making public statements.

"California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press. This meritless and retaliatory lawsuit faces three insurmountable legal obstacles, including the litigation, fair report, and sexual harassment privileges," they argued.

Lively’s legal team argued that the mega-million lawsuit is part of the Wayfarer Parties’ campaign to "bury" and "destroy" her for speaking out about her allegations.

"The latter contains a mandatory fee-shifting provision that will require billionaire Steve Sarowitz and Wayfarer Studios to pay damages. In an epic self-own, the Wayfarer Parties’ attempt to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ has only created more liability for them—deservedly so, given their actions.”

Lively’s attorneys also broke their silence on Baldoni’s $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, saying she was legally entitled to file a complaint and disclose its contents.

The legal battle began in December 2024, when Lively sued Baldoni, It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz, and others, accusing them of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni hit back with a $400 million defamation lawsuit, also suing her husband, Ryan Reynolds—who filed his own motion on Tuesday in a bid to challenge its legal grounds.

The New York Times has also filed to dismiss Baldoni's $250 million suit against them.

It is pertinent to mention that if the court dismisses his lawsuit against Lively under the cited California law, Baldoni and his co-defendants could be required to pay the actress’ legal fees and damages.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lively added in a statement, "The painful reality is that Ms. Lively is not alone in being sued for defamation after speaking up about workplace sexual harassment. That is exactly why California recently enacted AB 933, which codified Civil Code Section 47.1. While Ms. Lively has suffered greatly for speaking up and pursuing legal claims, it is important for others to know that they have legal protections. There is a specific law that shields them from being silenced or financially ruined simply because they had the courage to tell their truth."

Baldoni and Lively's trial has been set for March 9, 2026.