Elon Musk daughter brands him ‘pathetic' in scathing rant

Elon Musk’s daughter is taking yet another opportunity to bash him in public.



The tech mogul, who is estranged from his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is being attacked for being an insensitive father.

During a lengthy interview with Teen Voguepublished Thursday, Wilson noted: “He’s a pathetic man-child.”

“Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f–k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”

“I don’t give a f–k how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations,” she continued.

“I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f–king cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it,’ which I have done a few times,” she said.