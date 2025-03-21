Rachel Zegler to appear in Donald Trump’s favourite show

President Donald Trump is a fan of the Broadway play Evita, and Rachel Zegler is set to appear in it.



The president, in his 2004 book, Trump: Think Like a Billionaire: Everything You Need to Know About Success, Real Estate, and Life, wrote, “My favorite Broadway show is 'Evita' by Andrew Lloyd Webber, starring Patti LuPone. I saw it six times, mostly with Ivana.”

According to reports, the West Side Story star will play Eva Perón in Evita on London's West End this summer.

However, there are questions about whether the play will continue at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, given that the institute often hosts productions that have already been performed elsewhere.

However, since the U.S. president was appointed as the centre's chairman, the Snow White actress play will unlikely be hosted there.

Newsweek reported that this was due to Rachel's past criticism of the current president.

"There is a deep, deep sickness in this country," Rachel tweeted following Trump’s election victory. "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace."

But soon after she made an apology writing, "Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding."

"And I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse. This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively towards a better tomorrow," Rachel concluded.