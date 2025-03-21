Sam Thompson reflects on heartbreak as Zara McDermott moves on with Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson opened up about the stages of grief he went through after his break up with Zara McDermott

In a recent episode of his Staying Relevant podcast, Thompson confessed to Paul Brunson that he has been feeling lonely after his "failed romance."

While answering fans' queries, Thompson read one question stating, "I recently split from my husband of 20 years how do I get back out there?"

Thompson responded by saying that he feels this query is specifically written for him.

He then explained how after his split he went through "anger, disgust, and fear." as he navigated his life after the heartbreak.

It is pertinent to mention that back in December the former Made In Chelsea star, 32, split from the Love Island star after five years of relationship, per DailyMail.

"You should be taking time to sit in the feelings you have, there is anger and disgust and then there is fear and then there is surprise and happiness. I really needed it," he began to advise.

"What Paul has said before in the main episode is you shouldn't go out there straight away if it's only a month or whatever understand how you are and find out how to love yourself and be on your own," Thompson explained.

"Eventually you will know when the time is right," he added.

For those unversed, after the split, Thompson has remained single, while McDermott was linked to Lucien Laviscount earlier in March and recently spotted on a dinner date with singer Louis Tomlinson as she confirmed her romance with the One Direction alum.