Jamie King receives major blow after losing child custody

Jamie King has reportedly been forced out of a residence in Hollywood Hills after facing a ban from meeting her kids alone.

The actress and model, 45, was living in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom rental home for $10k-a-month in the Hollywood Hills since April 2023.

A source close to the actress claimed that she was forced to "downsize" and "had to find somewhere cheaper," per The Sun.

"She has been struggling with her finances for years now after some failed film ventures but the custody fight and having to fight all the accusations made against her in court drained her bank accounts," the source added.

The star also previously sold her Beverly Hills home for $2 million after her divorce from Kyle Newman in 2023.

King moved out of the home earlier this month with her last personal belongings currently being removed from the property.

The new tenants have now rented the property for a $11,900-per-month agreement just a week after being on the market.

Meanwhile, the actress has reportedly "moved into a smaller space just this month."

The mom-of-two recently lost a custody battle where the court also ordered her to attend a six-month rehab program.

King can only have supervised visitation three days a week in specific hour blocks as she has not completed a 6-month drug/alcohol program, with weekly testing, aftercare, and a 2-step program; a 26-week parenting program; individual counseling to address case issues; and conjoint counseling with minors, when the minors' therapist deems it appropriate.

"She is taking it very hard to say the least. She has had demons she’s been battling for decades but her recent troubles have been exasperated by her family troubles, her career struggling, and financial stress," an insider told the publication.

King and Newman had been married for 13 years before the Pearl Harbour actress filed for divorce in May 2020 along with a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation.

However, the 49-year-old director Newman has been awarded sole physical custody of their two young sons James Knight, 11, and Leo Thames, nine, as of Monday.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift has affectionally been the godmother to Leo since March 2015.