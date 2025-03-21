Meghan Markle ‘refuses' to accommodate Prince Harry over deportation?

Meghan Markle’s plans for post-Harry life have reportedly come to light it seems.

Meghan Markle’s plans for Prince Harry, and the kids have just been shared by a journalist who suspects the Duke would be the one to compromise should their divorce pan out.

Reason being that Megan appears to have no intentions when it comes to the possibility of returning to the UK.

The journalist in question that hypothesized all this is Charlotte Griffiths.

In her interview with GB News she explained her thought process and reasons for this belief by saying, “One thing I've heard consistently all along is that Harry will never be away from his kids.”

And “He'll do anything he can for them. Even if that marriage ended, and I'm not saying it will, he will always remain wherever the kids are.”

Whereas on Meghan’s front she seems to have “no intention of moving back to the UK or leaving America.”

“So, it seems that whatever happens, he's going to try his best to be there, I guess,” Ms Griffiths concluded by saying.

For those unversed, a conversation on their divorce and the prospects of Prince Harry being forced to move away comes after claims that Netflix demanded a ‘divorce deal’ from the couple.

Not to mention issues with Prince Harry’s visa row, because of past drug admissions are also posing a risk, despite Trump having said he won’t deport Prince Harry because he’s already got ‘a lot’ to deal with, with Meghan .