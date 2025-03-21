Ellen Pompeo talks about ‘Greys Anatomy': ‘I'm their Disney princess'

Actor Ellen Pompeo has finally got honest about the big question about her pay vs that of her romantic interest, Patrick Dempsey.

She shared everything in her interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast and there she explained how “salty” she felt over the entire thing.

“Back in those days — I don't know if they still do this or not — you had a quote. And with every TV pilot you did, you got your quote,” the actor began by saying.

“So if you've done 13 TV pilots and… nothing personal to him but, just in general, only a man … can have 13 failed TV pilots, and their quote still keeps going up, right?”

However, she also admitted, “no one knew who I was at the time” but “everybody knew who he was. So he did deserve that money. I'm not saying he didn't deserve that money.”

“It just... being that I was the namesake of the show, I deserved the same, and then that was harder to get.”

Hence “So I wasn't salty about him getting what he got. I was salty that they didn't value me as much as they valued him. And they never will.”

The actor known for giving the series 20 years of her professional career also urged women in the business to advocate for better conditions after they’ve reached a certain point in their career. “If you know that you're getting this much and all the other women are well beneath you, you can't just be okay with that. You can't just be like, 'Yes. I'm winning. Cool. Let's go',” she added.

“You really do have a responsibility to look and see what everybody else is making and use your power to say, 'Listen, I appreciate what I got. This is amazing, but I happen to notice this. And I really think that all the women deserve a bump’.”

“I see exactly how much Grey's Anatomy makes for ABC Disney. I get to see the number. It's my face. It's my voice. I've done so much work promoting the show all over the world for the past 20 years. I am the Disney princess of that franchise. So I have this data to back it up. I know the show has generated this much money. I definitely deserve a percentage of that, and you can do the same.”