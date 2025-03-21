Elon Musk’s daughter confesses she’s unsure how many siblings she has

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson does not have a count of her half siblings.

In a recent chat with Teen Vogue, the 20-year-old confessed that she doesn't consider all of her dad's children to be her siblings.

It is pertinent to mention that Wilson is one of Musk's 14 children whom he shares with four different women.

"Well, I have four of them," Wilson said referencing Musk's four kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson. "I'm tied for oldest. But when we fought, it wasn't really with words. There was a lot of...I have four siblings. We're going to leave it at that, honey."

"I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That's just a fun fact. It's really good for two truths and a lie," Wilson confessed.

On the recent arrival of another of Elon’s children, Wilson noted, "I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did."

"I had no idea before that," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson admitted that is not in contact with that side of her family.

"She's divorced, werk," Wilson said of her mom, adding, "So yeah. I don't really give a f*** what they do. This is not my problem, okay? I've seen X once, when he was very little."

It is pertinent to mention that Musk shares five children with Vivian's mother, three children with singer Grimes, and four children with Shivon Zilis.