Kelly Clarkson's 1,000th episode for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' turns her emotional

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has just tugged at heartstrings with her emotional admission in celebration for the 1,000th episode of her show.

The star of the Kelly Clarkson Show dished all of this during her monologue for the milestone episode and dished on ‘how far’ it’s come since its first airing on September 9th, 2019.

“Over the next five and a half years, we have made 999 episodes — I cannot believe it, today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy,” she began by saying.

“We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes. We created a community that supported each other through a lot of ups and downs — lot of ups and downs personally as well.”

Not to mention, “I hosted the show with an eyepatch and with my leg in a cast, and those were two different shows” because “that’s who I am.”

But that wasn’t the end because the host also hailed her fan base saying, “For one thousand episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I’ve lost...a lot [of games]. It's okay!”

More so than anything else though she admitted to be “incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created.”

“We started with the intention of making connections and bringing people together and it feels like we’ve been doing just that. And even though I still can’t cook — sorry, kids! Thank you, Postmates! I am grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. It has been such a cool time.”