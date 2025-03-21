Amanda Seyfried gets honest about turning down role in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Amanda Seyfried shared the reason behind turning down the green alien role in Guardians Of The Galaxy, opposite Chris Pratt.

The 39-year-old actress appeared in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, March 20 for the promotion of her new Peacock series Long Bright River.

During the conversation, Seyfried dished out that she declined the role of Gamora in the superhero film back in 2014 out of fear.

"Being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain't good for your career," she told the host Josh Horowitz.

"I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it was gonna be Marvel's first bomb and that Chris Pratt and I would never work again. I was wrong," Seyfried admitted.

Gushing over the screenplay co-writer plus director of the Marvel film, James Gunn, she noted, "[He’s] a genius and he's fun and he’s a wonderful filmmaker, and he can make anything work."

Despite Gunn's impressive history with hit films, the actress was afraid to take a risk.

"But I was way too scared. I was at a precarious moment in my career, and I didn't want to suffer for the work," she admitted.

One of the other reasons was the intense makeup process for playing a green alien, "I was really scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different color because of the amount of time that the X-Men people had been, because I was working out with the same trainer that trained a bunch of people who were doing X-Men," Sefried added.

The role was ultimately played by Zoe Saldana, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film Emilia Pérez.