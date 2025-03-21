Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand

Actor Blake Lively has just filed a petition to the court to have Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit rejected

The It Ends With Us actress’ request to the court brings into focus both Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios for their ‘illegal’ and ‘weaponized’ suit.

According to Rolling Stone, the request by her legal team states, “The Wayfarer parties’ vengeful and rambling lawsuit against Blake Lively is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court.”

“The law prohibits weaponizing defamation lawsuits, like this one, to retaliate against individuals who have filed legal claims or have publicly spoken out about sexual harassment and retaliation.”

The motion filed on Thursday, at the federal court in Manhattan references a new law that was passed in California that seeks to protects victims of harassment, discrimination as well as sexual assault from ‘retaliation’ in the form of a defamation lawsuit.

It is pertinent to mention that this statue passed in 2023 and the case still applies in the state that the original suit was filed because Baldoni himself citied Californian law. “In other words, in an epic self-own, the Wayfarer parties have created more liability for themselves by their malicious efforts to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’.”

For those unversed, the back and forth between Baldoni and Lively has been going on since December 31st 2024.

It accuses the producer of launching a smear campaign to ‘silence’ her and on the other side Baldoni’s reaction alleges Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds “falsified stories” to “take control” of the move.