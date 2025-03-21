Selena Gomez opens up about her 'old man tendency'

Selena Gomez has opened up about her old man tendency that she picked up from Only Murders in the Building set.

While appearing on Hot Ones show, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the habit that she has adapted from her comedy mystery series’ co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

"They eat the same thing every day. And now I eat the same thing every day,” the Emilia Pérez actress admitted.

"So, it’s either a tuna sandwich with Dijon mustard or sushi. And now all I eat is a chicken salad sandwich. And for some reason, I’m excited to get my meal next to theirs."

Furthermore, the songstress recalled the unexpected success of her single, Lose You To Love Me, which was her first song of 2020 and also topped the Billboard Hot 100.

"To be honest, I haven’t had like really any number ones so I don’t really think I’ve ever cared - until 'Lose You to Love Me',” the 32-year-old singer said.

"I thought the song was gonna be hopefully relatable and beautiful and honest but I did not expect it to do what it did. And it was much bigger than me."

"I think that’s something I'll always remember, and I believe that was my first number one so I was very happy," Gomez added, before wrapping up.