Prince William shares his excitement as he continues activities in Estonia

Kensington Palace shares photos and videos of Prince William with a statement of the future king

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Prince William has shared his excitement as the Prince of Wales continued his royal engagements in Estonia.

Taking to Instagram, Kensington Palace shared photos of the future king from his visit with Prince William’s statement.

The statement reads, “Great to see how Cleantech Association is leading the charge in developing innovative solutions to combat climate change. The global adoption of renewable energy has never been more urgent, and it’s clear that these new technologies are central to the transition to a cleaner, more secure energy future.”

The Prince added, “Today’s visit comes at a time of great change in energy security for the Baltic states, with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania’s recent move to European electricity supply.”

Earlier, Prince William held a crucial meeting with President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

The palace also shared a video of William’s meeting with Alar, saying, “A pleasure to meet the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognise the strong historic link between our countries. Thank you for the warm welcome!.”


