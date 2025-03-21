 
Princess Eugenie releases heartfelt statement after Harry's US visa record: 'Extremely grateful'

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie releases heartfelt statement on social media

Web Desk
March 21, 2025

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has released her first statement after US uncovered redacted documents in Prince Harry immigration case.

Eugenie took to Instagram and shared photos from her recent visit to Paris with a heartfelt statement.

She says, “Extremely grateful to have been around some incredible art recently.”

The Princess also shared photos in Instagram stories saying, “The Paris Noir show at Centre Pompidou.”

In another post Eugenie said, “The Paris Noir show at Centre Pompidou. Available to see until 30th June.”

Eugenie’s statement comes days after the US government released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions, saying it had a duty to protect his privacy and there was no evidence he received special treatment.

More than 80 pages of court filings and transcripts were released on Tuesday with large sections covered in black.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry said he had used cocaine and marijuana, according to Reuters.

