Meghan Markle shares new photo of Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has delighted the fans with a new photo of her children Archie and Lilibet.

The duchess marked the first day of spring with a new Instagram post featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, picking strawberries.

Meghan shared the sweet image on Thursday, giving a rare glimpse into family life with her kids at their Montecito mansion.

Prince Harry's sweetheart captioned the post, "Cheers to the first day of spring!"

According to the GB News, the strawberries were likely picked from the garden at Meghan and Harry Montecito mansion where they live with Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan shared photo of Lilibet and Archie after US uncovered redacted documents in Prince Harry immigration case.

The US government released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions, saying it had a duty to protect his privacy and there was no evidence he received special treatment.

More than 80 pages of court filings and transcripts were released on Tuesday with large sections covered in black.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry said he had used cocaine and marijuana, according to Reuters.