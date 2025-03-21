 
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer

Kate Middleton revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with cancer

March 21, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been very good at managing expectations, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the People, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says, "She [Kate] has been very good at managing expectations, and it’s wise for her to downplay it a bit because when she does more than people anticipated, it has a greater impact.”

Smith continued, "It’s evident that she is feeling closer to 100 percent than one would have thought at this stage."

Another royal expert Ingrid Seward reflected on Kate Middleton’s return to royal duties following her cancer..

Seward says, “It takes time to feel comfortable and do things your way without always worrying.”

About Kate and Prince William's relationship, she added, "They’re in a different phase of their life now."

The royal expert went on saying, "Kate feels enveloped by the love people have for her — that gives her extra confidence.”

Royal historian Amanda Foreman believes the Princess of Wales is redefining her role in real time.

The expert says, "She’s making her outings more meaningful in a way that had never been done before

"And she’s ahead of the curve — creating the meaningful moment rather than the Instagrammable moment."

