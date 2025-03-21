Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones' wife, Georgia Horsley, is giving her husband a second chance after his drunken kiss with TV star Maura Higgins.

Earlier this month, The McFly member was photographed sharing a smooch with the Love Island star at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

The Daily Mail then revealed that Georgia had left the London house she recently bought with Danny.

Now, it has been reportedly that a "furious" Georgia moved back into their family home as she wants to get their marriage "back on track."

“The break has done Georgia a world of good,” an insider spilled to The Sun. “Being out of the house and with her friend Rose Mahon was what she needed to clear her head.”

The condifant contined, “Her relationship with Danny was pushed to breaking point and they are still trying to work out what they want.”

“Danny has made it clear he will do anything to make it work,” added the souce.