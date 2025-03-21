 
Geo News

Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones was recently photographed sharing a smooch with Maura Higgins at a BRIT Awards afterparty

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Danny Jones wife makes big decision after his drunken kiss with Maura Higgins
Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones' wife, Georgia Horsley, is giving her husband a second chance after his drunken kiss with TV star Maura Higgins.

Earlier this month, The McFly member was photographed sharing a smooch with the Love Island star at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

The Daily Mail then revealed that Georgia had left the London house she recently bought with Danny.

Now, it has been reportedly that a "furious" Georgia moved back into their family home as she wants to get their marriage "back on track."

“The break has done Georgia a world of good,” an insider spilled to The Sun. “Being out of the house and with her friend Rose Mahon was what she needed to clear her head.”

The condifant contined, “Her relationship with Danny was pushed to breaking point and they are still trying to work out what they want.”

“Danny has made it clear he will do anything to make it work,” added the souce.

Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death
Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand
Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back
Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer
Rachel Zegler reveals her dream comes true moment from 'Snow White'
Rachel Zegler reveals her dream comes true moment from 'Snow White'