Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox separated in December last year

Machine Gun Kelly is putting in the effort to get Megan Fox back and be a present dad for their baby on the way.

Fox called it quits with MGK in December after reportedly finding proof of infidelity on his phone.

According to an insider, the rapper is going to church, getting counseling, and reaching out to the Transformers actress to get her to give him another chance.

Sharing insight into his spiritual journey, MGK recently posted on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Church was right on time today."

"He's insisting he's on a totally straight and narrow path and ready to make whatever compromises Megan wants for the sake of their baby,” a source told Radar Online.

"He's going to church every week and making sure she knows it because that does earn points with her. She's been a big supporter of his faith and feels it helps him to have a moral compass to follow and gives him spiritual support," they continued.

The mole also noted that MGK’s previous record of being a dad is in his favor, saying, "That being said, he also has a track record of being a great and devoted dad to his daughter Casie, so him saying he's excited about this baby and wanting to do everything right does carry some weight.”

"He's been praying for this child with Megan for a long time. And he wants Megan back too; he's still in love with her, so the stakes are very high," they concluded.