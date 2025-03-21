Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?

Demi Moore’s current love life may be suffering due to failed Ashton Kutcher marriage

Demi Moore’s pals think ex-husband Ashton Kutcher is to blame for the actress’ current loneliness.

"He did a number on her self-esteem and ultimately shattered her faith in men," an insider told Radar Online.

In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, Moore claimed that the Your Place Or Mine star cheated on her repeatedly during their six-year-long marriage.

"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," Moore said.

The Disclosure star split with That ‘70s Show actor in 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2013.

According to the source, Moore hasn’t fallen in love since and only engaged in small flings.

"Otherwise, she's been alone and everyone in her life is convinced that Ashton and his betrayals are to blame," the mole remarked.

The source noted that despite how their marriage ended, Moore now has a "cordial" relationship with Kutcher, who married his That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis in 2015.

However, The Substance star remains "lonely."

Before Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore was married to now-dementia-stricken star Bruce Willis, with whom she shares three daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.