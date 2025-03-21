Selena Gomez gushes over fiance Benny Blanco in latest instagram post

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, has been released.

On March 21, the Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram to announce the exciting news to her fans.

"I Said I Love You First with @itsbennyblanco is officially out in the world!" penned Selena while sharing a series of photos.

In the caption, the 32-year-old singer also thanked her fiance for "pouring unconditional love" into their joint album.

"Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever,” she continued.

“Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me,” added Selena.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to all of her collaborators on the album, the Love On hitmaker wrote, "To every collaborator on the album: @gracieabrams, @themarias, @finneas, @charlixcx and so many more, thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art.”

“I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together,” added the Only Murders in the Building star.



