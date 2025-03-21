Jennifer Lopez' 'Yellowstone cowboy' plans revealed post split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is ready to embrace romance again nearly a year after separating from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old actress and singer finalized her divorce at the start of 2025 after filing in August, citing April as their official split date.

According to Daily Mail, Lopez has spent months healing with family and friends and is now open to love once more.

While she was briefly linked to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner after they were spotted together in Aspen over Christmas, Lopez is reportedly looking for someone who embodies the qualities of Rip Wheeler, the loyal and protective character from the hit series.

Moreover, a source revealed that she wants a partner who "puts her first and makes her feel special" while also being strong enough to handle her high-profile life.

Despite personal challenges, Lopez is focused on an exciting 2025, as per the outlet.

Additionally, she is currently filming Office Romance alongside Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and is set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in June.