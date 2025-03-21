Meghan Markle's handwritten note unmasks her 'carefully constructed' persona

Meghan Markle handwritten note unmasks her 'carefully constructed' persona

Meghan Markle has been slammed by experts for her handwritten note to podcaster Amanda Hirch.

For those unaware, the Duchess of Sussex wrote a handwritten letter to Not Skinny But Not Fat host Hirch, who previously expressed concerns about Meghan's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, calling it unauthentic. However, Meghan sent her a note in response, writing, "I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it."

Now, speaking with MailOnline, Graphologist Tracey Trussell examined the Duchess of Sussex’s calligraphic style, suggesting that Meghan was "all about producing a polished performance, but it's very much style over substance - a pseudo sophistication."

"And when someone hides behind a carefully constructed mask, it means that we'll never really know what's going on underneath. It's all a smoke screen," the expert added.

Tracy also noted that the oversized capitals suggest that she is "determined to come across as confident, but this is just an overcompensation for any weaknesses, feelings of inferiority and anxiety, which are all lurking under wraps."

Moreover, PR expert Mark Borkowski suggested that it was a strategic move to shift the narrative amid criticism of Meghan’s Netflix series. He said, "It's hard not to see this as a strategic play to generate buzz. The fingerprints suggest it's her peculiar art of controlled chaos."

"Meghan is at a crossroads. The well of sympathy she once drew from is running dry, and the PR playbook of handwritten notes and 'authentic' vulnerability is starting to feel like a well-rehearsed script," Mark noted.

Despite mixed reviews, Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for a second season.