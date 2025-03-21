Benny Blanco shares shocking details about Selena Gomez's Oscars struggle

Benny Blanco has revealed surprising details about Selena Gomez's 2025 Oscars ensemble.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their album, I Said I Love You First, Blanco shared some behind-the-scenes details about his fiancee, Gomez's look.

The custom Ralph Lauren gown weighed a staggering 35 lbs, as shared by Blanco. He admitted, "Getting her there was so hard."

"She's carrying a 35-lb. dress, and her heels are eight inches high. And then she has to stand on a bus while we're moving because she can't sit down," Blanco told Fallon.

It is worth mentioning that the singer and actress attended the Oscars for the first time to promote her film, Emilia Perez, which received 13 nominations and won two awards.

During their appearance on the show Benny Blanco also made a surprising revelation that Selena Gomez almost skipped his surprise proposal, thinking she was heading to a regular photo shoot.

"She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?'," he shared.

The beloved couple’s first joint album, I Said I Love You First, was released on March 21.