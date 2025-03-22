Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco open up about their love story post album release

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating both their engagement and the release of I Said I Love You First, and now the couple is opening up about their love story.

During their joint appearance on the Today show on March 21, Blanco revealed the heartfelt moment when Gomez first said, “I love you.”

In regards to this, Blanco shared, “When we first started dating, she had hand surgery, and she was coming out of anesthesia. She just goes, ‘I love you.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And she said it again.”

However, Gomez admitted she has no memory of the moment.

According to People, Blanco, unsure if the anesthesia-induced confession counted, decided to wait for the right time.

Moreover, he recalled, “I told her, ‘Go back to bed, honey.’ She said it a few times by mistake."

Later, when Blanco planned his own special moment to say “I love you” in New York City, Gomez once again beat him to it.

Additionally, he joked, “We were laying in bed, and I was about to say it—and then she said it before me. She stole my moment!”

Blushing, Gomez admitted, “It was just too much. I was excited.”

Furthermore, the couple announced their engagement in December 2024 but have been busy with work commitments.

In this regard, Blanco said, “We haven’t even had time to enjoy it. She’s filming Only Murders in the Building, we’re promoting the album, she was at the Oscars—it’s crazy.”

It is worth mentioning that Blanco also revealed that from the moment they first kissed, he knew their connection was something special as he said, “Right after we kissed, I thought, ‘Wow, I’m probably going to marry this person.’”

Then, correcting himself, he added, “Well, I didn’t say marry, but I thought, ‘I’m probably going to have a baby with this person.’”

Gomez, touched by the confession, responded with a smile, calling it “so cute.”