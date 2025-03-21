 
Prince William takes over from uncle Prince Edward

Prince Edward's troops complete their mission as William's Mercian Regiment takes over in Estonia

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Prince William  oversaw a handover ceremony from the Royal Dragoon Guards who have just finished their deployment at Tapa to the Mercian Regiment who are starting their six-month tour. He is Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment.

Prince Edward, William's uncle, who is the Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards, also visited Estonia a few months.

Prince William takes over from uncle Prince Edward

"From field training to weapon systems operation, this deployment is key! So brilliant to see the dedication and expertise of our troops in action," William's Kensington Palace office posted on X.

Prince William donned battle gear to visit British troops in Estonia on Friday on a trip aimed at underlining his country's support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe.

William, heir to the British throne and eldest son of King Charles, was in Tapa camp, around 200 km (125 miles) from the Russian border, inspecting infantry fighting vehicles and riding on a tank wearing full, camouflaged military fatigues.



