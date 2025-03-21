Prince William reminds of childhood bond with Prince Harry during latest visit

Prince William, the Prince of Wales' latest move echoes childhood moments with younger brother, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

On March 21, William visited British troops at the Tapa Army Base in Estonia. The future king donned camouflage fatigues as he met with soldiers and rode in a Challenger 2 tank.

This sparked resemblance to a moment from 1989 when young William and Harry, dressed in miniature military uniforms, sat atop a tank during a visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William and Prince Harry, both of whom pursued military careers, have long shared a connection with the armed forces.

While the Prince of Wales retired from his role as a Search and Rescue and Air Ambulance pilot in 2017 to focus on royal duties, he remains involved with the British military.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his role as working royal in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

Once-close brothers now reportedly have a strained relationship, especially after Harry's interviews and his memoir Spare, where he detailed conflicts with William.