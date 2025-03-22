Selena Gomez drops major update on her wedding with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently got candid and opened up about why she is not in a rush to plan her wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco.

On Friday, March 21, the couple appeared on the Today show, where they talked about their first album together, I Said I Love You First and shared why they are not rushing to plan their wedding.

The host, Craig Melvin, asked, "So now that the album’s done, do we move on to wedding planning now?" to which the 32-year-old actress and singer replied, "No."

Gomez went on to explain they are busy with work right now, saying, "I’m actually shooting season 5 of Only Murders right now. You know, he has to do some work stuff, too. To be honest, I’m just enjoying us in this moment, and yeah, then we’ll get to start the craziness."

After listening to her remarks, Melvin quipped, "Enjoying the engagement.”

In addition, Blanco admitted that they have not started thinking about their wedding because they are still enjoying their engagement.

"Oh my God, we haven’t even had time to enjoy it. Are you kidding me? We go from this, she’s shooting Only Murders, we’re promoting the album. She was at the Oscars. It’s crazy,” the record producer and songwriter noted.

He clarified that they "have no idea" regarding a potential wedding date and Gomez seconded her beau, as she said, "I don’t even know if we have time."

For the unversed, the pair worked together on their first song, I Can't Get Enough, in March 2019, years before they started dating.

They became a couple in June 2023, and a year and a half later, on December 11, 2024, the Calm Down hitmaker shared on Instagram that they were engaged by posting photos of her marquise diamond ring, writing, "forever begins now.”

It is pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s first album as a couple, I Said I Love You First, has been released today, on March 21.