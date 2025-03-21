Adam Scott reveals sneaky way he keeps 'Severance' spoilers from family

Adam Scott has to take some extreme measures to avoid spilling Severance spoilers at home.

Scott appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ahead of the finale of Severance season 2 and revealed how he keeps spoilers form his wife Naomi and two teenage kids – daughter Frankie and son Graham – by hiding in closets.

“I have to sometimes because like two years ago, I had to tell my wife, I had to tell Naomi just some of it because there were some really juicy details and I knew I would have to keep them secret for like two or three years," Scott shared. "And so I had to tell her like about Helena being undercover as Helly in the early season 2.”

"I had to, I just had to tell someone because it was so juicy and she didn’t want to hear it," he continued. "But I was just like, ‘It’s going to be like 2 years. You’re going to forget. It doesn’t matter.’ So I told her. No, she didn’t forget."

The Parks and Recreation revealed: "We also like…I have Zooms that I have to be on with like Ben and Dan — all the creatives on the show. And my family doesn’t want to hear anything so I have to go into a closet literally and do work.”

"[They] don’t want to hear anything because it’s actually the first thing I’ve been a part of that they’re interested in," he quipped.

Along with Adam Scott, Severance stars Christopher Walken, Britt Lower and more.