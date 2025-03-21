 
Geo News

Adam Scott reveals sneaky way he keeps 'Severance' spoilers from family

Adam Scott plays lead character Mark in 'Severance'

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Adam Scott reveals sneaky way he keeps 'Severance' spoilers from family

Adam Scott has to take some extreme measures to avoid spilling Severance spoilers at home.

Scott appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ahead of the finale of Severance season 2 and revealed how he keeps spoilers form his wife Naomi and two teenage kids – daughter Frankie and son Graham – by hiding in closets.

“I have to sometimes because like two years ago, I had to tell my wife, I had to tell Naomi just some of it because there were some really juicy details and I knew I would have to keep them secret for like two or three years," Scott shared. "And so I had to tell her like about Helena being undercover as Helly in the early season 2.”

"I had to, I just had to tell someone because it was so juicy and she didn’t want to hear it," he continued. "But I was just like, ‘It’s going to be like 2 years. You’re going to forget. It doesn’t matter.’ So I told her. No, she didn’t forget."

The Parks and Recreation revealed: "We also like…I have Zooms that I have to be on with like Ben and Dan — all the creatives on the show. And my family doesn’t want to hear anything so I have to go into a closet literally and do work.”

"[They] don’t want to hear anything because it’s actually the first thing I’ve been a part of that they’re interested in," he quipped.

Along with Adam Scott, Severance stars Christopher Walken, Britt Lower and more.

Nina Dobrez reveals the question she keeps getting asked
Nina Dobrez reveals the question she keeps getting asked
'Severance' Season 3 release date revealed?
'Severance' Season 3 release date revealed?
Justin Baldoni's lawyer blasts Blake Lively's 'malicious' legal tactics
Justin Baldoni's lawyer blasts Blake Lively's 'malicious' legal tactics
Ringo Starr reveals he ‘didn't expect to win' Grammy for The Beatles
Ringo Starr reveals he ‘didn't expect to win' Grammy for The Beatles
Meghan, UK royals roasted by 'online store'
Meghan, UK royals roasted by 'online store'
Prince William reminds of childhood bond with Prince Harry during latest visit
Prince William reminds of childhood bond with Prince Harry during latest visit
Katherine Ryan makes surprising revelation about her health battle
Katherine Ryan makes surprising revelation about her health battle
Elizabeth Olsen shares sweet insight into marriage with Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen shares sweet insight into marriage with Robbie Arnett