'Severance' Season 3 release date revealed?

Season 3 pf Severance has been announced by the creator of the show

March 21, 2025

"Severance" has became Apple TV+’s most-watched series ever during its second season run.

The streamer said this after a report said that Apple is losing more than $1 billion a year on its streaming service.

Meanwhile, "Severance" creator Dan Erickson has revealed ahead of the Season 2 premiere that “a lot is mapped out” for Season 3, and “there is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do.”

The highly anticipated Season 3 of "Severance" is officially happening, but a release date hasn't been announced yet.

Executive producer Ben Stiller said in an interview that the plan is to release season three much sooner than the nearly three-year gap between seasons one and two.

Apple has spent more than $5 billion a year on content since launching Apple TV+ in 2019 but trimmed it by around $500 million last year.

Apple TV+, known for original shows such as "Ted Lasso", "The Morning Show", "Shrinking", and "Severance", has lagged behind rivals Netflix (NFLX.O), Disney+ (DIS.N),  and Amazon.com's Prime Video (AMZN.O),  tab in terms of subscribers.

