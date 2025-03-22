Carly Pearce gushes over ‘most iconic moment' with Dolly Parton

Carly Pearce just expressed her sentiments over the Grand Ole Opry turning 100.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the singer and songwriter shared her favourite memory.

Back in 2021 the truck on fire singer was called on stage by Parton and remembers this moment as “iconic” despite it not happening in the halls of the Opry House.

"Being invited by Dolly to be the newest member of the Opry four years ago is probably the most iconic moment of my career, but that actually didn't happen in this building," Pearce admitted.

She continued, "When I got to announce to the crowd that it was during the pandemic. I got to tell the crowd I had a surprise and we got to play the video for them. That was probably my favorite."

Additionally, Pearce also spilled the beans on what currently keeps her busy after she release her Hummingbird deluxe tracks on March 14.

"I'm already halfway down with my next record," she says along with talking about some activities that fall outside the circle of music.

"I love running, so I really enjoy just going on long runs outside. I know that sounds really lame, but that's a mental thing for me, so I'm looking forward to it," Carly Pearce further noted.