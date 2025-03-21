Why is Taylor Swift in 'hiding'?

Multiple media reports recently published stories about Taylor Swift being in hiding as the singer continued to face media scrutiny over the claims made by actor Justin Baldoni in his lawsuit against Blake Lively.

These reports sent her fans into frenzy, with a large number of people them taking to social media to ask about the singer's whereabouts.

The singer is not in the hiding. In reality, she has been keeping a low profile lately, and it's reportedly due to her involvement in a legal drama surrounding her friend Blake Lively, who filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni earlier this year.

Lively accused her co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment. Things took a complicated turn when Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, claiming that Lively used Swift to pressure him into making changes to their film "It Ends With Us".

As a result, Swift is said to be "in hiding," avoiding public appearances and social interactions.

Travis Kelce, Talor Swift's boyfriend, has been supportive during this time, and the couple has been spending quality time together, including a recent night out in New York City.



