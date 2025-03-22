J-Hope brings ‘beauty' with latest track ‘Mona Lisa'

J-Hope might have just done justice to the legend of Mona Lisa.

The K-pop idol has returned to the music industry with his catchy tune, titled Mona Lisa in which he revealed how he likes his "girls."

As soon as the BTS member dropped his single, just a couple hours later he had already crossed the million views benchmark.

The agency of the band, BigHit said of the track, "Through Mona Lisa, J-Hope will sing about how our beauty that attracts others lies not in our appearance but within ourselves."

Additionally, the song was described as "a hip-hop/R'n'B love song and a tribute to celebrating one’s unique beauty."

This was not the first time fans heard Mona Lisa though as J-Hope had already debuted the live version of this song last week, during his Hope On The Stage shows.

J-Hope’s first-ever solo world tour, Hope On The Stage will have him mark history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America after he brings his show to Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in April.