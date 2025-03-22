Amanda Seyfried speaks out on how 'Jennifer’s Body' was misunderstood

Amanda Seyfried reflected on how a flawed marketing strategy kept Jennifer’s Body from gaining recognition despite being a "perfect movie."

In a recent chat with GQ magazine in a video interview, the 39-year-old actress shared her opinion on the horror comedy movie released in 2009.

“I can't critique this movie, it's to me a perfect movie,” Seyfried began, "It's got balls,"

"We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre... There was everything you could want," she said of the film, directed by Karyn Kusama.

Seyfried noted that the marketing of the film was too focused on her costar Megan Fox’s sex appeal at the time of release

"If the critics criticize anything it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree... The marketing team cheapened it like it was just, you know, a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it."

The film received mixed reviews at the time of its release and failed to achieve box-office success.

The Emmy winner, who is currently promoting her Peacock series Long Bright River, remarked that she and Fox made "a really good team."