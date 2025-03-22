Drew Barrymore talks 'devastating' part of third divorce

Drew Barrymore feels the hardest part of her divorce from Will Kopelman was becoming a single parent.

Barrymore welcomed two daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, in her four year long marriage to ex-husband Kopelman.

The actress-turned-talk show host, 50, was speaking to Moon Zappa about her new book Earth To Moon.

"Do you think that we also are so determined to be these capable moms, these accountable, these trustworthy...and did you beat yourself up about every little thing along the way?" Barrymore began to which Zappa, 57, agreed.

Barrymore then elaborated a little more with her own experience following her third divorce.

"Everything to me was very devastating and took me a long time to recover from if it wasn't in the traditional family dynamic that I swore I would do for my family because I did not grow up that way," the Poison Ivy star explained.

The Drew Barrymore Show host then confessed to feeling envious of other kids who seemingly came from more traditional families.

"It's weird stuff like that. It's soup when you're sick. I remember all the kids at school would go into the office to call their parents when they were sick and I could never get a hold of anybody," she told the guest.

"And I was so jealous of those kids who would call and be like, 'Mom, Dad, come pick me up.' I just would sit there and be like, 'What's that like.'"

However, Barrymore didn't entirely detest the experience of non-traditional upbringing.

"Growing up in your house, there was so much freedom, there was so much autonomy," she said.

"That's a nice reframe," the Valley Girl singer said nodding her head, "Neglect, autonomy..."