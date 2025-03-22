Emma Heming Willis pens down touching tribute to husband Bruce

Emma Heming Willis celebrated a "timeless" bond with her husband Bruce Willis on their special day.

On Friday, March 21, the British model and actress took to her official Instagram account to mark her and Bruce's sixteenth wedding anniversary.

The 46-year-old penned down a touching tribute dedicated to the ups and downs of their relationship they faced together.

"Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime," Emma wrote alongside a sweet photo of her while hugging Bruce as the couple bared a smile

"We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless," she continued.

Emma expressed her gratitude to Wilis for all the good times she had with him.

"I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him—and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love," Emma added.

Emma reposted the post to her Stories, set to Van Morrison's song Brown Eyed Girl, captioning the story writing, "16 years 3/21/09."

The following story featured a snap of Emma's wedding band and engagement ring.

It is pertinent to mention that Emma and Bruce tied the knot on March 21, 2009.