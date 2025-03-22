 
Lily Allen calls out older men for chasing 'young, dumb women' after David Harbour split

The 'Smile' hitmaker expressed her frustration over the dating habit of older men

Web Desk
March 22, 2025

Lily Allen calls out older men for chasing 'young, dumb women' after David Harbour split

Lilly Allen got honest about the dating pattern of older men.

In a recent chat on the March 20 episode of her podcast Miss Me? the singer remarked that older men tend to prefer "young, dumb women."

“Aging is particularly inconvenient if you get your validation from the attention of men, which I do… They seem to like them young, don’t they?” Allen, 39, inquired about her co-host, Miquita Oliver.

"No, I don’t think it’s as simple as that," Oliver replied.

But, Allen firmly denied it.

“Oh, I think you’ll find it is! I think you’ll find it is," she noted. “Older women can see the unattractiveness of men better than young, dumb women, which is why, essentially, men like them young and dumb."

Oliver mentioned that she and Allen recently enjoyed flirting with two 65-year-olds in Kenya.

“But they will still leave you for a 20-year-old!” Allen blurted out. “Don’t get it twisted.”

This conversation comes after Allen parted ways with David Harbour in February after four years of marriage.

