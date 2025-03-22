 
Geo News

Brad Pitt fans surprised with his role in new Netflix series 'Adolescence'

Netflix limited series 'Adolescence' premiere on March 13

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Brad Pitt fans surprised with his role in new Netflix series Adolescence
Brad Pitt fans surprised with his role in new Netflix series 'Adolescence'

Netflix's new limited series Adolescence turned out to have a power-packed production team.

The new crime drama became a hit shortly after its premiere on March 13.

What also caught the attention of the viewers was Brad Pitt's name in the credits of the four-episode show.

His production company, Plan B Entertainment, was also one of many involved in the making of the series, People Magazine reported.

“Just noticed a Brad Pitt is executive producer on #Adolescence. Is that THE Brad Pitt?” one X user wrote while another exclaimed, “brad pitt producing adolescence is crazy what”

“Adolescence - another Brad Pitt success,” another said.

His role on the project was initially confirmed by director Philip Barantini, who told Radio Times, "Brad was on the phone with us and he was so enthusiastic."

Actor Owen Cooper, who plays the male lead—a 13-year-old boy Jamie Miller accused of murdering his female classmate—also shared his experience working on the project.

“When Phil told me about the one-shot thing, I thought he was just talking about like one episode, or one-quarter of an episode,” Cooper told Variety in a recent interview. “But then he said all four episodes are being shot in one take. And I immediately thought I’d never, ever be able to do this.”

He added that “everyone helped me through it,” including director Barantini and his costars Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, and Stephen Graham.

“So I’d definitely do one shot again,” Cooper shared, and Barantini interjected, “He could do it in his sleep again.”

All episodes of Adolescence are now streaming on Netflix.

Amanda Seyfried speaks out on how 'Jennifer's Body' was misunderstood
Amanda Seyfried speaks out on how 'Jennifer's Body' was misunderstood
Drew Barrymore talks 'devastating' part of third divorce
Drew Barrymore talks 'devastating' part of third divorce
Carly Pearce gushes over ‘most iconic moment' with Dolly Parton
Carly Pearce gushes over ‘most iconic moment' with Dolly Parton
J-Hope brings ‘beauty' with latest track ‘Mona Lisa'
J-Hope brings ‘beauty' with latest track ‘Mona Lisa'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco open up about their love story post album release
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco open up about their love story post album release
Selena Gomez drops major update on her wedding with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez drops major update on her wedding with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle teases 'sweet treat' after rare Princess Lilibet photo
Meghan Markle teases 'sweet treat' after rare Princess Lilibet photo
Anitta announces ‘unexpected' Coachella exit
Anitta announces ‘unexpected' Coachella exit