Brad Pitt fans surprised with his role in new Netflix series 'Adolescence'

Netflix's new limited series Adolescence turned out to have a power-packed production team.

The new crime drama became a hit shortly after its premiere on March 13.

What also caught the attention of the viewers was Brad Pitt's name in the credits of the four-episode show.

His production company, Plan B Entertainment, was also one of many involved in the making of the series, People Magazine reported.

“Just noticed a Brad Pitt is executive producer on #Adolescence. Is that THE Brad Pitt?” one X user wrote while another exclaimed, “brad pitt producing adolescence is crazy what”

“Adolescence - another Brad Pitt success,” another said.

His role on the project was initially confirmed by director Philip Barantini, who told Radio Times, "Brad was on the phone with us and he was so enthusiastic."

Actor Owen Cooper, who plays the male lead—a 13-year-old boy Jamie Miller accused of murdering his female classmate—also shared his experience working on the project.

“When Phil told me about the one-shot thing, I thought he was just talking about like one episode, or one-quarter of an episode,” Cooper told Variety in a recent interview. “But then he said all four episodes are being shot in one take. And I immediately thought I’d never, ever be able to do this.”

He added that “everyone helped me through it,” including director Barantini and his costars Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, and Stephen Graham.

“So I’d definitely do one shot again,” Cooper shared, and Barantini interjected, “He could do it in his sleep again.”

All episodes of Adolescence are now streaming on Netflix.