Amy Schumer makes vow about lip fillers

Amy Schumer has pledged to never get lip fillers amid online chatter about her face.

The comedian, 43, put her point across in a new Instagram video where she addressed some concerns about her appearance, typically her lips.

“Hi, it’s your favorite comedian with no top lip,” the actress began in the video posted on March 21.

“I want to commit to you that I will never get lip fillers,” she continued while gesturing to her face with pointer fingers.

“You can always enjoy that I have no top lip,” she went on.

The Kinda Pregnant star did not stop there and also subtly addressed any concerns that could arise from her video as she filmed from her car.

“Yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video,” she admitted.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Kevin Kane dropped by in the comments to weigh in on other options she could consider.

“You should get that bottom lip reduced. That could be the new look,” wrote Kane, who is also executive producer of Inside Amy Schumer.

Meanwhile, Midi Health—a telehealth company specialising in menopause that Schumer “invested” in—went fully supportive of her current look, saying, “We love you and your top lip.”

However, on one occasion, the actress did consider getting checked up after internet trolling—only to find something really was wrong about her health.

“A year ago, the internet really came for me,” she said about comments regarding her swollen face. At first, she ignored the comments — “I was like, ‘Okay, everybody, like, relax.’” But then medical professionals started speaking out. “Doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were, like, ‘No, no … something's really up. Your face looks so crazy.’” Schumer said last year on a podcast Call Her Daddy.

“[I] was getting these steroid injections and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome — which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard,” the Life & Beth actress said of her February 2024 diagnosis.