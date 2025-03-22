Dolly Parton praises ‘beautiful' Grand Ole Opry tribute for her late husband

Dolly Parton just mourned her husband, Carl Dean’s death after the Grand Ole Opry show’s anniversary.

The iconic 79-year-old singer reacted to the star studded performance of the song, I Will Always Love You, at the three-hour-long special Opry 100: A Live Celebration.

“I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of I Will Always Love You on the 100th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show," she wrote on her official Instagram two days after the performance.

"All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl… the emotion was beyond words. I have cried enough to wash a great deal of the pain away so thanks to all of you beautiful people that helped make that possible," she added.

"I also will always love you," the Jolene hitmaker concluded.

The performance of I Will Always Love You was led by Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood of Lady A, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood.

Before the performance started, a special message from Parton was played.

"Well hello, I am Dolly Parton and I am a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry. And I am so sorry that I can't be there with everybody in person, but of course, you know my heart is with you and my spirit is with you," she said in the video, per Knox News Sentinel.

For the unversed, Dolly Parton announced her husband, Carl Dean’s death on March 13 with his cause of death not immediately being announced.