Ayo Edebiri misses ‘first love'

Ayo Edebiri, despite a successful acting career, recalled what she loved the most.

The 29-year-old actress began her career as a stand-up comedian and writer before she shot to stardom by the grace of her role as chef Sydney in The Bear.

In a candid conversation with W Magazine, Edebiri admitted that even though she is a successful actress, she still misses doing stand-up.

"I do miss doing stand-up. I love stand-up. I think that's like my first love," she shared.

The Inside Out 2 star continued, "I miss being dumb sometimes. And I love live performance. I love film and I love TV but there's something about being in a space with people and getting to play with energy.”

“No night is the same, no set is the same. You can tell the same joke and it'll be completely different an hour apart, just based on who's in the room," she further explained.

However, Edebiri did explain that being a stand-up comedian just doesn’t go well with being an actress as she wants to be known for her characters rather than opinions.

"When you're like a woman who thinks or has opinions, it's a very specific thing and I think it does not behove actresses, for better or worse," the Bottoms star mentioned.

"It takes people out of seeing you as anybody when they know your thoughts and I think that that's been something that's been very fascinating for me to navigate," Ayo Edebiri concluded.