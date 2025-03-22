Benny Blanco showers Charli XCX with praise

Benny Blanco was all-praises for Charli XCX and her music persona.

The record producer talked about how much the music industry has changed in the past few years, praising the new era of female pop stars and crediting Charli XCX of developing her own “lifestyle.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, alongside his fiancée, Selena Gomez, the music producer spoke of the brat album maker and her party girl image.

"Charli is the perfect example, because she brings all the best points of 2010 and the 2000s, in how she dresses and what she (creates)," he said.

"She's created, not only a sonic landscape, but she's created such a lifestyle," Benny added.

Additionally, he also praised Billie Eilish for her impact on the music industry as well, saying, "I love when artists can do that for people, and Billie is a great version of that too."

He continued, "Having all these females that can empower people to not be like everyone else."

Benny then proceeded to praise his partner, Selena for doing "emo whisper-y" vocals before they became "a thing" in pop.

"I just love that Selena was so instrumental in helping cultivate that sound," the 37-year-old gushed, adding, "She was never trying to be anybody else."

Before concluding the topic, Benny Blanco also mentioned, "The one thing I love about her music, beyond obviously her voice and her tone and everything, is her point of view. No matter what type of song she's doing, she's speaking from the heart. She doesn't give a f**k what anyone else thinks. And you either like it or you don't."

It is also pertinent to mention that he and Selena Gomez, who got engaged in December 2024, released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025.