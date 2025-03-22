Kim Kardashian announces rebranding for ‘something new'

Kim Kardashian is rebranding SKKN by Kim.

In her announcement, the 44-year-old reality TV star revealed that her brand SKIMS has now acquired her beauty line, SKKN by KIM in a major consolidation.

Taking to SKNN’s official Instagram account, Kim, who has recently been feuding with ex-husband, Kanye West, she announced, “We're excited to announce SKIMS has acquired SKKN by Kim!”

It is reported by Daily Mail that SKIMS acquired the reality star's 80% stake in the line, as well as beauty conglomerate Coty's 20% holding as well.

“We're excited to announce SKIMS has acquired SKKN by Kim! Enjoy your favorite SKKN essentials for a limited time as we prepare to relaunch under the SKIMS brand,” she further penned.

In conclusion, Kim guided her followers and customers to the SKIMS page “while we work to create something new.”

SKNN by Kim was previously named KKW Beauty before it was shut down in 2021, and later relaunched the following year as SKKN.

“My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply - whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empowers or make-up and skincare that transforms,” Kim Kardashian previously said of SKNN said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.