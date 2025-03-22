Daniel Craig receives 'Chronicles of Narnia' film offer

Daniel Craig just received a role offer for the Chronicles of Narnia film, directed by Greta Gerwig.

As per Deadline the former James Bond star has been connected to the Barbie director for the upcoming C.S. Lewis' iconic fantasy novels’ adaptation for Netflix.

However, the conversations between the duo are at a "super early" stage, but sources did reveal that Craig was offered to join the cast.

It is unknown what role he has been offered and insiders have also stated that it is yet to be seen if he actually agrees to the project.

These reports of the iconic actor being cast come after the same outlet reported Charli XCX being offered a major role for the film.

Even though her character is also not confirmed but it is suggested that she could be taking on the role of Jadis the White Witch - previously played by Tilda Swinton in 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as well as its two sequels.

Meanwhile, in 2018, it was announced that Netflix would be making a new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ fantasy series of the same name, and signed Greta Gerwig to direct the project.