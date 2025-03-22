Real reason behind Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne's split revealed

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have parted ways after eight years of marriage.

On Friday, the British actress' close friend spilled to The Sun that Jacqueline wanted to give their marriage another chance, but Dan no longer loves her.

"Dan has fallen out of love with Jacqueline, and there's no way back for him," the source told the outlet, sharing that the ex-couple are already living together.

The source continued, “Jacqueline is absolutely devastated and will do anything to make it work.”

“Dan has told friends it's over for him and while he won't be rushing into a divorce, it's not a question of if they will, but when,” added the confidant.

Another source told the Daily Mail, “Jacqueline and Dan have effectively ended the marriage but she wants to try to get back on track, things have been very difficult between them but she still has love for Dan.”

“He's still not living at the family home but he and Jacqueline are talking things through. There has been no conversation about divorce,” added the insider.

For those unversed, the EastEnders star called it quits with the former TOWIE star after he purchased a property without his wife's knowledge.

A source close to Jacqueline revealed to the outlet at the time that she felt 'betrayed' and that it had 'reignited old trust issues'.

The exes share two daughters - Ella, 10, and Mia, 6.