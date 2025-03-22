 
Geo News

Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again

Channing Tatum unveils which role he 'would never play again'

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Channing Tatum reveals hed never play THIS role again
Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again

Channing Tatum has declared that he will never do any more acting roles that require him to gain weight.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 44-year-old actor posted shirtless photos of himself with his 17.4 million followers.

Sharing a present-day snapshot of himself wearing black briefs, Channing wrote in the caption, "We back up! Lol. The first photo is today 205 (lbs)."

In the second posted picture, the Blink Twice star looks heavier as he takes a mirror selfie, noting, "2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine."

In the final image, Channing looks lean and slender, revealing "172 for a movie [called] Roofman."

He further announced, “I won't be doing any more fat roles, haha. It's too hard on the body and too hard to take off now.”

"I'm so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn't make these big swings in my weight without you guys,” added Channing.


'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series
'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series
Meghan Markle's inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish' video
Meghan Markle's inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish'
Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Lilibet, Archie
Russo brothers share feelings about directing new 'Avengers'
Russo brothers share feelings about directing new 'Avengers'
Real reason behind Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne's split revealed
Real reason behind Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne's split revealed
Jennifer Coolidge opens up on most painful experience in romantic relationships
Jennifer Coolidge opens up on most painful experience in romantic relationships
Dolly Parton shockingly made Sabrina Carpenter change song lyrics
Dolly Parton shockingly made Sabrina Carpenter change song lyrics
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after King Charles 'secret offer' to US
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after King Charles 'secret offer' to US