Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again

Channing Tatum has declared that he will never do any more acting roles that require him to gain weight.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 44-year-old actor posted shirtless photos of himself with his 17.4 million followers.

Sharing a present-day snapshot of himself wearing black briefs, Channing wrote in the caption, "We back up! Lol. The first photo is today 205 (lbs)."

In the second posted picture, the Blink Twice star looks heavier as he takes a mirror selfie, noting, "2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine."

In the final image, Channing looks lean and slender, revealing "172 for a movie [called] Roofman."

He further announced, “I won't be doing any more fat roles, haha. It's too hard on the body and too hard to take off now.”

"I'm so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn't make these big swings in my weight without you guys,” added Channing.



