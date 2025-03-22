Russo brothers share feelings about directing new 'Avengers'

The Russo brothers have a rich history of working with the MCU. But for their latest project, Avengers: Doomsday, they admitted it was "difficult."

In a chat with Omelette, Anthony said, "We feel like we have something fresh. We feel like we have a story that's important to be told. We have an amazing group of collaborators again, some old and some new.”

He continued, “We're just very excited. It's a difficult movie. There's are a lot of expectations on it."

His brother Joe, meanwhile, said, "We've always loved the Marvel experiment. We think it's really unique in Marvel history. What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning."

"It's a new beginning. We told an ending story now we're going to tell a beginning story, and who knows where we'll go from there," he added.

Moreover, the Russo brothers have played a key role in the building of the MCU.

As Anothony previously said, he and his brother decided to come on board to give the franchise a central story, which was missing for some time.

“Yes, the MCU has got quite large, that’s for sure. I mean, frankly, we struggle with that same issue,” he told The Sunday Times. "But part of the reason Joe and I decided to go back is exactly what you’re talking about."

"There needs to be more of a central narrative. That was something we were very specific about when we worked with Marvel [before]. We would like to bring the focused narrative back," he concluded.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out in theatres on May 1, 2026