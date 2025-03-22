'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series

Matt Owens, one of the co-creators of One Piece, has taken a major step in his career: a step back from the show.



Taking to Instagram, he explained his decision was due to the impact of working on Netflix’s live-action for quite so long on his mental health.

"The last 6 years working on the live action One Piece have been a life changing journey. A dream come true," the creator said.

“It's also been A LOT. So I'm stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health."

The One Piece director also weighed in on what he will do during his break, "For now, I'm going to take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. See you real soon!"

After updating fans about his decision, Matt thanked his series creative team, including co-creator Eiichiro Oda, manga publisher Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and "the entire cast and crew for your trust, partnership, and hard work."

In the meantime, Netflix said the shooting for One Piece season two has been completed, but the streamer has yet to share the premiere date.